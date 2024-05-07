GOLF: Corydon Central, Madison tops at Batesville Invitational

May 6—BATESVILLE — Hillcrest Golf and Country Club hosted the annual Batesville Invitational with 13 teams competing for the title. There were two types of team competitions, stroke play and team best ball.

Corydon Central won the stroke play title with a total of 307. Madison was second with 310 followed by Mt. Vernon 323, Scottsburg 329, East Central 329, New Palestine 329, Shelbyville 331, Batesville 335, Jennings County 342, Greensburg 346, Milan 352, Franklin County 369 and Oldenburg Academy 393.

In the team best ball, Madison was able to hold off Corydon Central for the title. Madison finished with 62 and Corydon had 63. Mt. Vernon and Shelbyville both had 65 followed by Greensburg 66, Jennings County 67, New Palestine 67, Scottsburg 67, East Central 70, Batesville 72, Milan 72, Franklin County 73 and Oldenburg 77.

Batesville was led by Jon Moody with 81. Ian Hixson and Landon Raver both carded 83. Jackson Day finished with 88 and Cooper Phebus had 92. Leo Moody had an 80 and Kaiden Eckstein a 103, both playing as individuals.

Greensburg was led by Hunter Springmeyer with a 73, good for second overall. Colten Schroeder finished with 81. Logan Simpson had 94 and Brant Acra finished with 98.

