Golf Companies Offer to Give Iowa Teen New Clubs After His Home Was Destroyed in Tornado

Bradley Gebbie half-joked that he needed new clubs during an interview about the devastation that swept through Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday — and several golf brands delivered

An Iowa teenager may be receiving a brand new set of golf clubs for free after he lost his home in a storm that tore through the state earlier this week.

Speaking with local outlet WHO-13, teenager Bradley Gebbie of Greenfield, Iowa, told reporters with a grimace that he "lost a lot" in the tornado — including his clubs.

"I had, like, three grand into that," he added, noting how much money he had invested into his clubs.

"I want to shout out TaylorMade, Titleist and Callway," Gebbie half-joked in a viral clip to laughs from the reporter, naming off three of the major golf equipment brands in the U.S. "I really need a new set. I lost it, and I really just love golf."

In the video — which had garnered over one million views since being shared to X (formerly Twitter) by WHO-13 sports reporter Keith Murphy — Gebbie stands in front of the rubble of a home that was destroyed in the severe conditions that swept across the state on Tuesday, May 21.

Murphy then helped get the local teen a direct line to the three companies he mentioned, writing in the X post: "Hey @Titleist @TaylorMadeGolf @CallawayGolf, which one of you wants to help this young man who lost his home in a tornado? Have a listen please."

getty Bradley Gebbie is set to receive a brand new set of golf clubs after losing his in an Iowa tornado

Several of the brands were quick to reply, including Callaway, who wrote: "Happy to help. Shoot us a DM."

"I'm happy to report @CallawayGolf is in touch with Bradley, who just graduated Nodaway High School Sunday, and Callaway says it will provide a full upgrade of clubs and gear," Murphy wrote in a follow-up post. "Bradley was on the Wolverines’ golf team and his sense of humor at a tough time is inspiring."

Several other brands — and some supportive fellow golfers — complimented Gebbie on his sense of humor in the face of tragedy and offered to get him a few more golf goodies.

"When this guy finally gets some new clubs, I want to golf with him," one X user wrote.

The devastation in Greenfield was widespread, PEOPLE previously reported. Multiple people were reported dead, Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said in a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Scott Olson/Getty Greenfield, Iowa after the tornado on May 22, 2024

Drone footage of the damage captured by professional storm chasers Reed Timmer and Mike Scantlin showed the massive twister tearing through the town. Several wind turbines were knocked down by the tornado, according to the footage, and the Adair County Memorial Hospital sustained damage as well.

At least 20 tornadoes touched down across the Midwest on Tuesday, ABC News reported, and at minimum, 18 twisters were recorded in Iowa alone, according to CNN.

"This town has a long road ahead of them, but if their actions today are any indication of what lies ahead, they will emerge stronger and more united than ever before," Dinkla added to reporters on Tuesday evening.



