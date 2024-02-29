Here’s what golf clubs Anthony Kim is using in his return at LIV Golf Jeddah 2024

There have been dozens of questions surrounding Anthony Kim’s return to professional golf after 12 years.

How is he going to play? Is he going to have any sponsors? What clubs will be in his bag?

Slowly but surely, we’re starting to find out answers. Thursday afternoon, ahead of his debut Friday at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, we got an answer to the last question.

LIV Golf posted on social media what Kim was rocking in his bag, and he’s using Titleist clubs in his return from top to bottom.

From a TSR3 driver to a 2021 ProV1 ball, here’s what Kim will play with this week.

AK’s WITB 👀 Take a look at what the man himself, @AnthonyKim_Golf will be gaming this week 🤝#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/Ztlu08BGsX — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 29, 2024

Kim will tee off alongside Cameron Smith and Graeme McDowell on the 18th hole at 3:15 a.m. ET Friday.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek