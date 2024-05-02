Golf club with $5,000 membership to tee off in central Ohio

Golf club with $5,000 membership to tee off in central Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A private indoor golf club with locations nationwide is teeing up its first Ohio space in the Columbus area, with a $5,000 membership fee granting access to golf simulators, a putting green and an upscale restaurant.

Intown Golf Club will sprawl 15,000 square feet in the newest block of development in Dublin’s Bridge Park at 6620 Mooney St., across from SpringHill Suites by Marriott Columbus Dublin. The club said central Ohio is a natural pick given the region’s rich golf history, citing Columbus-born Jack Nicklaus’ creation of the Memorial Tournament.

“We love places that have a great golf community and a strong interest in the game — and it is obvious Columbus has that in droves,” said Michael Williamson, co-founder and CEO of Intown. “Plus, it’s hard to play golf in the winter months in Ohio, and with Intown, you can get a round or practice in, no matter the weather.”

Intown Golf Club will sprawl 15,000 square-feet at 6620 Mooney St. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

Amenities at the Bridge Park club will include eight simulator bays and golf lounges, each equipped with Trackman Technology, along with a putting green. The location will also include a great room with a fireplace, a specialty bar and a full food and beverage curated Fred Castellucci III, a leading southeast restaurateur.

Intown will also be home to a pro shop, tournaments, lessons, locker rooms and a steam. The club will offer various membership tiers for the club, including social, individual and family, with fees beginning around $5,000. Construction began last year, with a targeted opening date of this spring.

“Intown Golf Club adds a unique experience for people to gather around the game they love in an upscale environment, both inside and outside,” said Matt Starr, executive vice president of Commercial Real Estate and Leasing at Crawford Hoying, the owner and developer of Bridge Park.

