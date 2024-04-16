GOLF: Chickasha's Jerman adds to strong season

Apr. 16—Chickasha's Brock Jerman continues to light up leaderboards.

The junior finished off last week by putting together a strong result in the Tecumseh Invitational. He then carried the momentum forward from previous tournaments into this week's Elk City Invitational and finished in the top two of both tournaments.

Per head coach Chad Randle, Jerman competed at FireLake in Shawnee last week and secured a runner-up finish by shooting a 72. He topped that result this week.

Jerman went on and captured a tournament title in Elk City. Randle said Jerman went under par in the tournament, shooting a 3-under par 68 to win the title.

Jerman's junior season now includes multiple runner-up finishes and multiple titles. He also won the conference tournament title earlier this season.