GOLF: Chargers fire season low 160, top two MHC foes

May 9—The Chargers played their first home match of the year Monday and shot a season best 160 to take two wins over conference opponents Edinburgh (210) and Hauser (214).

"It was uncertain if the match would take place due to a downpour just before the match was supposed to start. However, the rain cleared up and the weather throughout the match was near perfect," North Coach Hochstedler said.

In the Chargers' best performance of the season, Jack Koehne (season low), Owen Eldridge and Cooper Parmer (career low) split the medalist honors with scores of 39 (+3). Austin Gould rounded out the top four with a score of 43, and Mason Morris provided the fifth score with a 47. Coach Hochstedler noted, this is the first time in the past four years the Chargers have had three players with under 40 in the same match.

South Decatur had two golfers at the match. Ayden Billingsley carded a 58 for the Cougars and Gabe Lux had a 72.

The Chargers return to action at Blue Bear Golf Course in Shelbyville Thursday against conference opponent Waldron.

Rushville

KNIGHTSTOWN — Monday, Rushville traveled to Royal Hylands Golf Club in Knightstown to take on the Mt. Vernon Marauders. Mt. Vernon came away with the victory with a final score of 150-197.

Leading the way for the Lions was Aiden Philpot, shooting a 45. He was backed up by Caleb Schelle, who fired a personal best 48. Griffin Norris came in with 50. Brody Terrell tuned in a 54 and Mason Mosburg carded a 58.

In junior varsity roles, Ian Griffith shot 63, Ty Ellis 65 and Kyle Jacobs 67.

The Lions will next be on the course Saturday as they head to Lawrenceburg for the EIAC tournament.