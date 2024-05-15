Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?

The second men's major of the season is upon us. Will the big names step up at the big-hitter's ballpark, Valhalla Golf Club?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the fellas weigh in on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, and offer up their picks to win the PGA Championship.