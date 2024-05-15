Advertisement

Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?

Golf Channel
·1 min read
1
Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?

The second men's major of the season is upon us. Will the big names step up at the big-hitter's ballpark, Valhalla Golf Club?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the fellas weigh in on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, and offer up their picks to win the PGA Championship.

  • 0:00: Early-week vibes from a soggy Valhalla

  • 03:00: Does Scottie Scheffler get a baby bump?

  • 09:00: What does the "stats guy" say about Valhalla

  • 11:00: Rory McIlroy is our No. 2 favorite, because ...

  • 16:30: Lav isn't all talked out – yet – from his stint on "Live From"

  • 19:30: Will this PGA end with a Scottie, Rory, Brooks collision course?

  • 25:00: Other players to consider (and who is a concern) at the year's second major

  • 32:00: Our picks to win the 106th PGA Championship