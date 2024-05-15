Golf Channel Podcast: Who wins the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla?
The second men's major of the season is upon us. Will the big names step up at the big-hitter's ballpark, Valhalla Golf Club?
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the fellas weigh in on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, and offer up their picks to win the PGA Championship.
0:00: Early-week vibes from a soggy Valhalla
03:00: Does Scottie Scheffler get a baby bump?
09:00: What does the "stats guy" say about Valhalla
11:00: Rory McIlroy is our No. 2 favorite, because ...
16:30: Lav isn't all talked out – yet – from his stint on "Live From"
19:30: Will this PGA end with a Scottie, Rory, Brooks collision course?
25:00: Other players to consider (and who is a concern) at the year's second major
32:00: Our picks to win the 106th PGA Championship