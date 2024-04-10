Advertisement

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?

Golf Channel
·1 min read
It's a big week in golf and the fellas have a beefy podcast ahead of the 88th Masters Tournament.

In this edition, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's mentality, the super group of McIlroy-Scottie Scheffler-Xander Schauffele, who can possibly challenge the world No. 1, and that awful weather forecast for Thursday morning.

  • 0:00: Run-up to the Masters

  • 03:00: Thursday's forecast looks downright awful!

  • 07:30: Biggest takeaways from Masters chairman's press conference

  • 16:30: The complications of a professional women's tournament at Augusta

  • 25:00: Scottie, Rory and Xander super-group

  • 30:30: Rory's mindset, chances to win this week

  • 38:00: Who else can challenge Scottie?

  • 45:00: Lav's controversial fashion choices

  • 47:30: Pick to win, contend – plus a few dark horses