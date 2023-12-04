Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Tiger going forward; rolling back the ball

After getting a first-hand look at Tiger Woods upon his return, is Rex Hoggard as optimistic about Woods' future as the man himself?

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Hoggard and fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner reveal if their opinions on Tiger's future have changes after watching him play four rounds at the Hero World Challenge.

They also discuss who should be the PGA Tour Player of the Year: Scottie Scheffler (who won the Hero) or Jon Rahm?

And then there is the big news in the game: the reported golf-ball rollback. Is there really a distance problem in the game? Should there be bifurcation? How will this effect pros and ams?

Rex and Lav take a deep dive and also discuss the PGA Tour's future — from the stars to the middle class — as more memos and petitions make the rounds. Listen above.