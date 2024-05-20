Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What we'll remember from 2024 PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele left with the Wanamaker Trophy, but there was plenty to take away from the 106th PGA Championship.
In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers dive into how Schauffele got it done at Valhalla, why they miss watching Bryson DeChambeau on a more regular basis, why Friday might be remembered more than Sunday at the PGA and what's up next at Pinehurst No. 2.
0:00: Takeaways from a fun final day at Valhalla
03:00: What was different this time for Xander Schauffele
10:00: Why Schauffele is built for the long haul
18:00: Why we miss Bryson DeChambeau
27:00: Viktor Hovland's return to the primetime
32:00: The latest on Scottie Scheffler, and why we'll remember that most
35:00: What we're watching for at the next major