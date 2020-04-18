GOLF Channel to Air 'Arnold Palmer Golf Gala' Sunday, Featuring Palmer and Woods

GOLF Channel and GOLFPASS are treating viewers to a special encore presentation of one of the few times that Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods ever competed together. The Arnold Palmer Golf Gala, produced in 1997 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Pennsylvania, featured Palmer and Woods versus Davis Love III and Tom Lehman in an 18-hole exhibition match. Currently available to GOLFPASS subscribers, the match will air on GOLF Channel Sunday, 6:30-9:30 a.m. ET.

Taking place four months after Woods’ first Masters win at Augusta National Golf Club, the Arnold Palmer Golf Gala served as a fundraiser to benefit the Latrobe (Pa.) area hospital in Palmer’s hometown. The event also celebrated GOLF Channel – co-founded by Palmer – becoming widely distributed on cable networks in the United States.

GOLF Channel will air the Arnold Palmer Golf Gala in two parts: the front nine (6:30-8 a.m. ET) followed by the back nine (8-9:30 a.m. ET).

