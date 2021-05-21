Golf-Catlin gets first slow play penalty at a major since 2013

The Telegraph

The Duke of Sussex has revealed that the only reason his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, did not kill herself was because she thought it would be too “unfair” for him to lose another woman in his life. Prince Harry opened up about the struggles both he and the Duchess faced as working royals, his mother’s death and the therapy he is undergoing to deal with the trauma, during the first three episodes of his new Apple TV series about mental health. He revealed he had been having therapy for four years after an argument with the Duchess of Sussex made him realise that if he wanted to save his relationship, he had to “deal with his past”. The Duke even allowed cameras to film a session with his UK-based therapist as he was asked to target the traumatic memory of flying back into London, which he admitted was a “trigger” because of what had happened to his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. He described the experience of having to share the grief of his mother’s death with the world, recounting how he had been forced to watch the huge crowds sobbing while he withheld his emotions and did what was “expected of him”. The five-part documentary series, called The Me You Can’t See, co-presented with Oprah Winfrey, was released on Friday and features interviews with celebrities including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close that “help lift the veil” on mental health and emotional wellbeing. Neglect by the Royal family The Duke accused the Royal family of “total neglect” when it came to asking for help for himself and the Duchess. Expanding on revelations made during the couple’s televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, he said that he had become aware that as a member of the Royal family and the “institution” he had been “living in a bubble”. “I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process, in a mindset,” he said. The Duke revealed that family members had told him “just play the game and your life will be easier” but that he felt as if he was outside the system whilst also stuck within it. “I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me,” he said. “The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”