Golf: Carlsson breaks down Wall to set up Siem semi

Defending champion Anthony Wall was eliminated from the Paul Lawrie Match Play on Saturday by Johan Carlsson, who will be joined in the semi-finals by Marcel Siem, Alejandro Canizares and Adrian Otaegui.

Wall eased past Jamie Donaldson in the last 16, on a day when storms forced a delayed start and the ninth tee to be moved, but met his match when facing Swede Carlsson in the last eight.

Although last year's winner battled admirably, coming from behind three times in a match he never led, Wall was defeated when he double-bogeyed the last hole at Bad Griesbach.

Carlsson had earlier birdied three successive holes in his morning match to beat Marcus Fraser 4 and 2.

This tournament is being held in Germany for the first time and there could yet be a home winner after Siem overcame Thomas Detry and Robert Rock to book a meeting with Carlsson on Sunday.

Siem was two down after 14 against Rock, but won the 15th and 16th before sealing victory with another birdie when the latter hole was played again as the 19th.







The other semi-final will be between Canizares and Otaegui.

Chris Paisley had earlier beaten Ashun Wu 1 up after fighting back from three down through eight, birdieing the 12th, 15th, 16th and 17 to do so.

But Canizares proved a step too far. The Spaniard had needed 21 holes to beat Paul Dunne in the previous round, and defeated Paisley after 20 holes in the last eight.

Otaegui thrashed Ashley Chesters 6 and 5 in his last-16 tie before a strong start to the back nine set up a 2 and 1 victory over Alexander Knappe.