Golf, camaraderie draw volunteers to Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — They say it takes a village. In this case, it takes a village of volunteers to successfully put on the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

It’s the golf that initially entices volunteers to sign up.

“It’s really great to showcase all these women golfers, this talent,” said volunteer Caitlin Hoop.

But it’s the people who keep these men and woman returning each year.

“It’s really the camaraderie between the golfers and us, the volunteers,” Bob Keilitz said. “You get to meet a lot of really nice people.”

This is Keilitz’s third year returning to Blythefield.

Meanwhile, Jack Conway is experiencing this sunny and green course for the first time.

“I love golf, and I’ve always wanted to come. And I’ve got some free time in my personal life now, and I can spend it here,” Conway said. “I feel like this is a good way to enjoy the West Michigan weekend and give back to my community.”

Over the four-day tournament, hundreds of volunteers work a variety of jobs, from quieting crowds to serving up a nice cool drink on a hot summer day.

The Meijer LPGA Classic wraps up Sunday.

