GOLF: Bulldogs win Ripley County tournament title

Apr. 25—With a team-total 151, the Batesville Bulldogs won the Ripley County golf tournament title on the Meadow Nine at North Branch Golf Course.

Following the Bulldogs' 151 was Milan 165, Jac-Cen-Del 197 and South Ripley 241.

Batesville's Ian Hixson was the medalist and MVP by carding a 1-over 37. Milan's Jackson Voss also carded a 37. On the first playoff hole, Hixson won the medalist honor.

Cooper Phebus, Jackson Day and Jon Moody all finished with 2-over 38. Landon Raver had a 40.

The All-Ripley County Team consisted of Hixson, Voss, Phebus, Day and Moody.

Greensburg

GREENSBURG — On the back nine at the Greensburg Country Club, the Pirates knocked off EIAC foe South Dearborn 163-220.

Greensburg's Colten Schroeder carded a 1-under par 34 to earn medalist honors. After a bogey on No. 10, Schroeder had birdies on No. 14 and No. 16 to lock in the 34.

Hunter Springmeyer was next for the Pirates with 41. Reece Chapman finished with 43. Kaden Acton and Logan Simpson both had 45. Brant Acra finished with 53.

Other scores for Greensburg included Keegan Lewis 50 and Cooper Williams 57.

"Tonight, I thought we were a lot more consistent across the board than we have been most of the season. Colten made a switch to his old putter, and it immediately paid dividends. He was excellent from start to finish," Coach Mize said. "The rest of the guys were solid. I was especially proud of the back end of the lineup. Reece Chapman shot a career-low 43, and the 45s from both Logan Simpson and Kaden Acton could have been even better. "

North Decatur

RISING SUN — The Chargers traveled to The Links at Rising Star Casino to play a 3-team meet against Rising Sun and Oldenburg Academy. North Decatur came away with the top honors with a team-total of 166. The host Shiners were second with 172 and the Twisters finished with 188.

Rising Sun's Nate Elliott was the medalist with a 38.

Owen Eldridge led the Chargers with a score of 39.

Austin Gould shot a career-low of 40. Cooper Parmer came in with a 43 and Jack Koehne rounded out the top 4 with a 44. Mason Morris shot a season low 50.

Rushville

RUSHVILLE — Monday, the Lions hosted Shelbyville at Antler Pointe Golf Course. The Golden Bears won the match 179-202.

The Lions were led by Brody Terrell with 47. Aiden Philpot shot 49. Caleb Schelle fired a 52. Griffin Norris shot 54 and Mason Mosburg rounded out the varsity scoring with a 59.

Playing in junior varsity roles for the Lions were Kyle Jacob with 61, Ty Ellis with 61 and Ian Griffith with 72.

Tuesday, the Lions played host to the Greenfield-Central Cougars. On a cool and rainy night, the Lions turned in their best performance of the season so far, firing a 180 team score. Unfortunately, it wasn't as good as the Cougars, who finished at 169.

The Lions were led by co-medalist Brody Terrell, who fired a personal best 41. He was backed up by Aiden Philpot and Griffin Norris, both shot 45. The Lions' scoring was rounded out by Caleb Schelle and Mason Mosburg, who both shot 49.

In a JV role, Ian Griffith had a personal best 57 and Ty Ellis had 62.