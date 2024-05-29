Golf: Bulldogs win final match before sectional

May 29—GREENSBURG — In the final tune-up before Friday's golf sectional, Greensburg hosted Batesville and Milan for 18 holes at the Greensburg Country Club.

The Bulldogs came out on top with a team total 330. Milan was second with 350 and the Pirates finished with 360.

Batesville's Jackson Day was the medalist with a (+8) 78.

Ian Hixson was next for the Bulldogs with a round of 80. Jon Moody and Leo Moody both carded 86. Landon Raver finished with 89 followed by Henry Koehne 93 and Cooper Phebus 95.

Greensburg was led by Colton Schroeder with an 84. Hunter Springmeyer was next for the Pirates with a 90. Brant Acra was two shots back with 92. Reece Chapman was another two shots back with 94. Kaden Acton had a 98 and Logan Simpson had 101.

Sectional action tees off at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Greensburg Country Club.

Rushville

RUSHVILLE — The Lions welcomed Indianapolis Scecina to Antler Pointe Golf Course for 18 holes and the final home match before the sectional.

Rushville posted the victory with a team total 380. Scecina finished with 398.

The Lions were led by Griffin Norris. He earned medalist honors for the second time this season with a personal best 88.

Next for the Lions was Brody Terrell, tying his personal best with 90. Aiden Philpot carded a 97. Caleb Schelle finished with 105 and Kyle Jacobs finished with 126.

For the junior varsity, Ty Ellis shot a 118 and Ian Griffith carded a 128. Next up for the Lions is the Union County Invite/Sectional Preview at Liberty Country Club on Friday. They will then be back a Liberty Country Club for Sectionals on Monday.

