GOLF: Bulldogs hold off Chargers by four strokes

May 21—BATESVILLE — The Bulldogs hosted North Decatur in golf action Monday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club. As a team, the Chargers shot nine strokes better than earlier in the year at Hillcrest, but it was not enough to overtake Batesville.

Batesville won the varsity match 172-176.

Batesville's Jackson Day was the medalist with a (+3) 38.

Ian Hixson finished with 41. Jon Moody had 46. Leo Moody was a shot back with 47. Landon Raver and Cooper Phebus were another shot back, both carding 48.

North was led by Owen Eldridge with 42. Cooper Parmer carded a 44. Jack Koehne and Austin Gould both had 45. Mason Morris finished with 52 and Scott Morford had a 57.

Batesville won the junior varsity match 193-207.

Zach Allen was the medalist with a 43 for Batesville. Henry Koehne had a 46. Kaiden Eckstein finished with 47 followed by Vincent Watkins 57 and Brody Gibson 63.

North's junior varsity was led by Evan Yoder with 47. Brayden Yeager had a 50 followed by Micah Smith 54, Aiden Luttel 56 and Mason Smith 65.

Rushville

HOPE — The Lions traveled to Clifty Creek Golf Course Monday to face the Hauser Jets. Rushville picked up its fifth win of the season, knocking off Hauser 185-215.

The Lions were led by Brody Terrell, who earned his third medalist honors of the season firing a 41. He was backed up by Aiden Philpot with 43, Griffin Norris with 50, Caleb Schele with 51 and Mason Mosburg with 53.

Tuesday, the Lions golfers traveled to Winding Branch Golf Course near Cambridge City to take on the Lincoln Eagles.

The Lions came away with a win in their last 9-hole match of the season with a final score of 188-192.

The Lions were led by Brody Terrell, who earned medalist honors for the fourth time this season, carding a 45. He was backed up by Griffin Norris and Caleb Schelle, both with 47. The 47 is a personal best for Schelle. Kyle Jacobs fired a 52, and Mason Mosburg turned in a 56.

In junior varsity roles, Ty Ellis shot a personal best 57 and Ian Griffith turned in a 61.

Next up for the Lions is an 18-hole match at Antler Pointe Tuesday as they host Scecina.

