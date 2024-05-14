GOLF: BHS wins tight race for EIAC title

May 13—LAWRENCEBURG — Hidden Valley Country Club was the host for the 2024 EIAC boys golf tournament Saturday and the players were met with some tough conditions. The wet and windy course pushed team scores higher than expected, but the tight team race came down to just a few strokes. The top four teams were separated by just three strokes. In the end, it was Batesville claiming the team title in a tie-breaker with East Central.

Batesville and East Central both finished with team total of 358. The tie-breaker was the fifth player score and the Bulldogs' Landon Raver was one shot better than East Central's fifth score to secure the team title for Batesville.

Following Batesville and East Central was Lawrenceburg, just one shot back with 359. Greensburg was fourth, another two shots back with 361. Connersville finished with 371 followed by Franklin County 374, Rushville 418 and South Dearborn 455.

The individual conference champion was Lawrenceburg's Cameron Williamson with a 79. Joining Williamson on the All-EIAC team were Greensburg's Colten Schroeder 80, Greensburg's Hunter Springmeyer 81, East Central's Fite 85, Connersville's Hughes 86, East Central's Wilhelm 86, Batesville's Ian Hixson 87, Connersville's Graves 87, Batesville's Leo Moody 87, Lawrenceburg's Tufts 88, Franklin County's Gillman 89 and Batesville's Jon Moody 91.

Other scores for Batesville were Jackson Day 93 and Landon Raver 98.

For the Pirates, Logan Simpson and Kaden Acton both carded 100. Brant Acra had a 113.

"We kind of knew going into the day that we needed to play really well to have a shot at the team title, and luckily for us, the tough, windy conditions really leveled the playing field," Greensburg Coach Mize said. "I thought we battled through our tough start and really started to settle in towards the end of the front nine. I was really proud of the guys for not getting too down on themselves and finishing their rounds well. We knew at the turn that we were about ten shots off the pace, so to end up only three shots back, I was just proud of the effort on the back. Colten and Hunter played really solid most of the day and ended only one and two shots off the pace, respectively. I know both of them really wanted to go out and win it, but I was still proud of how they stuck around to the end. All in all, I thought it was a really encouraging day."

Leading the way for Rushville was Griffin Norris and Mason Mosburg, both carded 101. Brody Terrell finished with 103. Kyle Jacobs and Caleb Schelle both turned in personal best rounds of 113.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.