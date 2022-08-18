A golf ball broke a Colorado man’s windshield. Who pays for the damage?

Associated Press

Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run home run, Jonah Heim drove in two runs against his former team and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Thursday. Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (3-6) earned his second consecutive win after going three months without a victory. Texas completed a 4-3 homestand by splitting four games with the last-place A’s and clinched its first season series over Oakland since 2016 — their most recent winning season.