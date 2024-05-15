Golf: Academy brings home 4A team championships; Kirtland Central and Belen golfers earn individual titles

May 14—SANTA ANA PUBELO — Golf renegades would not exactly be the way most people would describe the Albuquerque Academy girls program.

But don't tell that to some private course operators around town.

"We got kicked out of courses multiple times," said No. 1 player Anya Parasher.

Wait, what?

"It was kind of a little bit our fault," she said with a grin. "The country clubs that we practice at have very strict rules and we weren't allotted time during the offseason to play, but we just kept going out there. We didn't know. So they told us we couldn't do that. So we got permission from the school to go practice at public courses and pay for that. We definitely had a rough time with that."

The willingness to persevere through such obstacles led the Chargers to a runaway Class 4A team championship Tuesday with a two-day total of 654, 27 strokes ahead of runner up Kirtland Central at the Santa Ana Golf Club.

It also helped a sweep of the team titles, as the Academy boys held on for an eight-stroke victory over St. Pius 615-623.

Belen junior Rylee Salome continued her own personal dynasty, winning her third straight individual title by shooting a 144, nine strokes ahead of Parasher.

Only Academy's January Romero and Edie Murdoch of Grants have won four straight.

"It was bogey-free, so that was nice," Salome said. "My ball striking was pretty good today. I stuck a few shots out there, which was nice. I missed a few birdie opportunities, but that's going to happen in a round. I had a good feeling about today. I struggled a bit (Monday). My ball striking just wasn't there. But you have days like that on the golf course, but luckily I came back with a good round."

For the boys, Skyler Woods of Kirtland Central shook off three previous years of frustration and held off lurking Academy's Clark Sonnenberg 138-140.

"I was hitting pretty good," said Woods, who will be playing at Florida A&M next season. "I was hitting a bunch of greens, but I wasn't making any putts on the front nine. I just knew that I had to stay patient. I just had to trust that God was working and keep playing. And then the last few holes (following an hour weather delay), I played pretty good. I finished birdie-birdie and I almost made an eagle putt on the last hole so I finished pretty strong."

Still, Sonnenberg, who will be playing at New Mexico in the fall, was able to guide his squad to the team title, a reward in and of itself.

"It would have been nice if the team won and I won individually but I'm really happy for the rest of my team that they get to experience a state championship," he said. "And I'm still happy with second. Not super happy, obviously I wanted to win."

And the boys weren't even kicked off any courses, but it was that type of experience that made this season so special, said Parasher, who gave up an opportunity to play at Pomona when she was accepted to Stanford.

"These five girls over there, they're so resilient," she said. "Golf isn't a team sport, but they made it a team sport. Whenever we saw each other out there, it was just like, there's a connection there. I was getting up at 6 a.m. to go putting with some of the girls. We would wake up and go, I don't know how helpful it was, but it definitely did help bring us together as a team. And it's the reason we had an undefeated season. I'm really proud of them and I'm really sad I'm leaving them."

CLASS 1A-3A: Mesilla Valley's boys and Texico's girls won state titles Tuesday at New Mexico Tech Golf Course in Socorro.

Hometown Socorro was runner-up in both tournaments.

Mesilla Valley shot rounds of 329 Monday and 334 Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 663, which was 20 strokes ahead of the Warriors.

Mason Hicks of New Mexico Military shot a 78 — one of only two rounds in the 70s on Tuesday — and posted a two-shot victory over Riley Morris of Mesilla Valley, who shot 85 Tuesday after his 75 led the field on Monday.

Texico's girls shot a brilliant round of 380 on Tuesday as the Wolverines leapfrogged the first-round leader, Socorro, to earn the blue trophy.

Texico finished at 792 for the two days, six in front of the Warriors.

Liz Elam of Texico carded an 82 on Tuesday, which was by six strokes the lowest round of the tournament. She finished at 170 and won by six.