Goldson turned down Jamaica approach - gossip

Rangers defender Connor Goldson turned down an approach to represent Jamaica in 2021. (Herald - subscription)

Leon Balogun believes Rangers team-mate Goldson "doesn't always get the credit he deserves". (Sun)

Balogun hopes he can get a new contract at Rangers after returning to the starting line-up in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts. (Record)

There have been no talks between Rangers and Balogun over a new deal as yet. (Scotsman - subscription)