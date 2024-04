Goldson dropped in three Rangers changes

Four changes for Rangers and one of them jumps off the page.

Connor Goldson has been dropped and will be replaced at centre-back by Leon Balogun.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Diomande returns in midfield, as do attacking duo Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers.

Tom Lawrence, Fabio Silva and Kemar Roofe drop to the bench. No Ridvan Yilmaz in the squad again.