Golden: Win or lose, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is committed to Maalik Murphy (for now)

Hey Quinn Ewers, how’s that shoulder?

Longhorn Nation wants to know.

Steve Sarkisian has mountainous faith in redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, but it’s quite apparent the talented youngster has a feast-or-famine dynamic at this point of his development. So was the case in Saturday’s 33-30 nail-biter of a win that moved the talented yet vulnerable Longhorns to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.

The Longhorns did everything they could to end their College Football Playoff hopes and were oh so close to falling behind late in the Big 12 race on Saturday, but somehow found a way.

Ewers missed his second game since injuring his shoulder against Houston. Sarkisian said he’s moving in the right direction in his recovery but didn’t say if he knew whether Ewers is trending toward playing at TCU next week.

If Ewers continues to sit, Murphy has the key to this burnt-orange vehicle and his play could determine if the Horns are parking in the VIP lot of a New Year’s Six bowl game or suiting up for a December disappointer and wondering what could have been.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy throws a pass against Kansas State at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. He finished with a touchdown pass but also turned the ball over twice in an uneven performance.

We can question Sarkisian’s love of fourth-down calls or his apparent coolness when it comes to first-half field goals, but his faith in his quarterback is through the roof.

“We’re not going to be able win the rest of the games on our schedule if we don’t throw a pass,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to have to have some balance. In the end we wanted to create some throws that could get his confidence back. I wouldn’t have anybody out there who can’t help us win.”

They figured it out.

This Kansas State offense doesn’t remind us of the 2005 Texas Longhorns, but you wouldn’t know after watching the Wildcats score three touchdowns in four plays to tie it 27-27. Of course, when the opposition gives you a short field with bumbling ball security, even the most mundane of offenses can score with VY and Co.

Will Howard was the better of Saturday's two quarterbacks, but he's also a veteran of 29 college football games spanning over the last three-plus seasons. His veteran leadership shone through down the stretch and if not for head coach Chris Klieman’s ultra-gutsy fourth-down overtime call on the 4-yard line when a field goal would have tied it, this present prose would be much different.

"If I had it all over again, I would do it again,” Klieman said. “We had to end that game when we had the chance.”

'We're going to go to war with him any day of the week'

They had a chance because the Horns’ offense suffered a near meltdown, including their talented QB.

“As good as we were playing early, our own miscues and some forced by them allowed Kansas State to get back in the game,” Sarkisian said. “I think it tested our resiliency and our culture to stick in the game.”

That includes Murphy, who started 11-of-15 for 175 yards and a touchdown in a smoke show of a throwing exhibition, but then suffered an unforeseen drop-off in production. He was incomplete on 14 of his last 22 tries and threw a couple of interceptions, including one unexplainable footer from his own goal line that fell into the waiting arms of cornerback Jacob Parrish in a near total collapse in the third quarter.

Yet Sarkisian stuck to his guns and continued to call passes. He believes in his man as do Murphy’s teammates.

“It speaks to his preparation,” center Jake Majors said. “If a guy is going to buy in to what we’re doing like Maalik is, we’re going to war with him any day of the week.”

Sticking with his quarterback

In the end, the Horns made the plays that mattered and that includes Murphy, who led an up-and-down offense to the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. His fourth-down pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders in a tight window allowed Bert Auburn to kick what the house hoped would be a game-ending field goal.

Sarkisian called seven passes on the pivotal fourth-quarter drive to put his team up and never wavered, even after Kansas State cornerback Brendan Mott deflected a second-down pass that hung in the air for what seemed like forever.

Maalik Murphy's best days are in front of him

Murphy finished 19-of-37 for 248 yards, one touchdown and the aforementioned picks, but he walked off the field as the winning quarterback. His best days are ahead of him. These are growing pains, but any sting has to feel good with the feeling of leading the Big 12 and knocking off a team that also was in first.

And the faith Sark has shown in him has to fill his young heart with even more confidence moving forward.

“He believes in me, and I believe in him,” Murphy said.

We can call it one wild ride. Even when the Horns were up 27-7 in the third quarter, there was this palpable feeling in the house that that things could turn. And did they ever.

The reason for the unease was easy to see. Murphy, the owner of a cannon for a right arm, can flick a 40-yard touchdown with the ease of a young Colt McCoy, but in the same breath he can deliver a gift interception to the opposition. He’s an immense passing talent who can be on the right side of a 34-7 win or in a dogfight like the one we witnessed.

It will be fun to watch him grow in the position though the hairs on Sark’s finely coiffed dome could become decidedly thinner in the weeks to come.

“Our job as coaches is to pull back the onion on the game and find areas where each individual player can improve so the team can improve,” Sarkisian said.

The Horns will be huge favorites in their final three games, but games like Saturday will keep things interesting because Murphy can be instant offense on both ends.

He’s improving and will be a fun watch moving forward.

And then there’s the Quinn factor.

The Horns have uncertainty at quarterback, but they are anything but boring.

