Golden: Why Texas shouldn't pay attention to huge point spread over Houston

Word of advice to the Texas Longhorns.

Don’t expect Saturday to be a stroll against Houston despite what the oddsmakers are saying.

Wouldn’t it be great to roll into H-Town, grab a few boxes of Frenchy’s fried chicken, smash a Houston team that rolls over like a puppy expecting a friendly stomach rub, then head back to Austin in a carefree mood with an eye toward a move up in the national rankings?

It’s never that simple when it comes to old rivalries. More important, it gets even dicier when the opposing head coach has experienced some success at your expense.

So beware, Longhorns. Houston will throw every haymaker at its disposal at your collective chin.

No. 8 Texas will walk into the space formerly occupied by Robertson Stadium as a massive 23-point favorite and the Cougars will be ready to throw three decades of frustration at their old Southwest Conference rival. Something has to give. The optics say the Cougars will get run out of their home stadium. They aren’t even the best college football team in their own city as Rice fans will attest after a 43-41 double-overtime win broke a seven-game losing streak in the Bayou Bucket game.

With that said, optics never played college football.

Texas-Houston is still a delicious little matchup if you don’t pay too much attention to the spread. The Longhorns have everything to play for after the 34-30 loss to Oklahoma took away any margin for error when it comes to its College Football Playoff dreams while the Cougars can make their season with one — just one — signature win.

“I’ve got a lot of comments,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said during his weekly media availability. “Just beat Texas. Don’t care if you win any of them, but you’ve got to win that one. You can go 1-11 and it’s OK if you beat Texas.”

It rings of what Baylor coach Dave Aranda said in the days before the Longhorns went into Waco and handed the Bears a 38-6 beatdown. Sure, these Big 12 coaches understand that a win over Texas in its last season before leaving for the SEC is a win for the future brand.

In Houston’s case, it could not come at a better time. The Cougars may have saved their coach’s hide with an incredible 41-39 win over West Virginia, thanks to quarterback Donovan Smith’s Hail Mary touchdown pass to wideout Stephon Johnson.

The win not only avoided a 2-4 start — and even worse, an 0-3 Big 12 disaster in the program's conference debut — but also applied a few buckets of ice to that nice recliner behind his office desk that had been warming of late. After going 12-2 with a bowl win in 2021, Holgorsen is 11-8 in his last 19 games, including a 3-3 slate this season.

When Holgorsen arrived home hours after the win over his former employer, over 50 well-wishers were there to greet him with congratulatory smiles and back slaps. What we don’t know is if those were fans who left the game in frustration before the miracle happened, bought For Sale signs from Home Depot to dump on his front lawn, only to reverse course when they heard the unthinkable happen via local radio.

Jokes aside, the Cougars have a reason to forge on and now that a former annual opponent will be occupying the same stadium for the first time in 20 seasons, the smell of upset should be in the air, albeit sharing a small part of the local consciousness reserved for the floundering Astros and the up-and-coming Texans.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was with assistant Jeff Banks on a recruiting trip in the Metroplex and watched Houston’s shocker unfold on his iPad. Sarkisian has done a fine job of keeping the Horns in the right frame of mind after the season’s biggest disappointment thus far, but knows he can’t slip up Saturday against Houston and Smith, who led Texas Tech to an upset of the Horns in Lubbock last season before transferring.

“We’re at our best when we do play with an edge,” Sarkisian said. “When we do play with a chip on our shoulder, when we play like we’ve got something to prove. I think it goes without saying we’ve got something to prove in the second half of the season and we know they’re all going to be challenging games and it starts this Saturday at Houston.”

Sarkisian’s coaching opponent knows these Big 12 streets and is familiar with the Texas brand. Point spread be damned, he represents danger to the way of life Texas is seeking to recapture. He's 4-3 all-time against the Longhorns as a head coach, including a 48-45 shocker in Austin in 2012 as the head coach at West Virginia, its first year in the league.

Just like his mentor — the late offensive wizard Mike Leach — nothing would give Holgorsen more pleasure than putting a huge wrench in Texas’ title hopes. He was a Leach assistant at Texas Tech in 2007, the year before the Red Raiders upset the Horns on Graham Harrell’s last-second touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree.

No one outside of Houston will bat an eye if the Horns go in there and win handily. Holgorsen made sure to not create any bulletin board material in his availability. He understands the concept of not giving a more formidable opponent more ammunition.

“There’s not enough time in this press conference to explain all the challenges that Texas brings,” he told reporters. ”They’re good everywhere. They’re big everywhere. They’re talented everywhere. I mean everywhere.”

We’ll see if they remain as big following the game. That can only come with a win.

They can’t falter now, lest any talk of the CFP will cease to exist.

Saturday's game

No. 8 Texas (5-1, 2-1) at Houston (3-3, 1-2), 3 p.m., Fox, 1300

