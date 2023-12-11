Golden: Why Penix, Huskies pose a bigger challenge for the Horns than Alabama or Michigan

Texas has already beaten Alabama and would do so again.

The Horns would also handle Michigan.

OK, that's one man's opinion, not shared by all.

Now one of those teams will be waiting in the top half of the College Football Playoff’s four-team bracket for all the marbles Jan. 8, but will the Texas Longhorns be there as well?

Steve Sarkisian’s team has every reason to be confident going into the program’s most important football game in 14 seasons, but the Longhorns also understand that no championship was ever won on paper.

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during their win over Washington State on Nov. 25. The Huskies meet Texas in the CFP semifinals on Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl.

Football trophies are awarded on the field and not during the swimsuit competition, though Texas boasts the deepest roster since Mack Brown’s 2008 crew was robbed of a chance to play for Big 12 and BCS championships.

What’s not to like about this current collection of talent? Texas can run it, pass it, kick it and return it with the best of them, and most important, that front seven has been the most consistent, dominant unit on the team.

“I feel like when we’re hitting on all cylinders, we’re a tough team to beat,” linebacker Jaylan Ford said.

So what could stop the Horns from capturing natty No. 4?

Texas cornerback Ryan Watts missed the Big 12 champioship game win over Oklahoma State but is expected back for the Sugar Bowl clash against Washington on Jan. 1.

Well, there’s this little issue with Washington.

The Huskies are a real problem. Though they aren’t adept at running the ball, second-year coach Kalen DeBoer has been smart enough to hitch his wagon to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has delivered the program its first national semifinal berth because of the scariest passing attack in school history.

Are the Huskies as balanced as their opponent? Not a chance, but the thing they do as well as anybody could be enough to send the Horns home one round too early because of their terrific passing game.

“I don’t think you’re going have to worry too much with (Penix running),” ESPN/ABC game analyst Dusty Dvoracek said on this week’s "On Second Thought" podcast. “He wants to beat you with his arm. He wants to beat you from the pocket. That’s where he can really be a weapon.”

The Horns won’t admit it, but Washington is the one opponent they would have been most worried about even before the final rankings were announced. This team’s greatest strength can take advantage of Texas’ greatest weakness, and that’s one facet of the matchup that should have Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski gulping coffee in the wee hours these next three weeks.

As Texas fans who watched the 2022 Alamo Bowl can attest, the Huskies are dripping with weaponry in the passing game. Penix has thrown 64 touchdown passes in his last 26 games, including a pair in the 27-20 bowl win over Texas. On that night, he completed 32 of 54 passes for 287 yards, pretty modest numbers given the volume of pass attempts.

Shoot, if you told Sarkisian that Penix would throw for only 287 on Jan. 1, he would like Texas’ chances to get out of the Sugar Bowl with a win. After all, the Heisman Trophy finalist topped 300 yards passing in all but four games this season and surpassed 400 yards in nonconference blowouts of Boise State, Tulsa and Michigan State with 12 touchdowns and only one interception.

The nation’s most prolific passing yardage producer at 343.8 yards per game has a bevy of weapons on the outside. Just like Texas, which boasts big-play talents in Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy, Penix has riddled defenses with wideouts Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, who have combined to catch 141 passes for 2,426 yards and 21 touchdowns.

They are one of only four duos to top 1,000 receiving yards apiece in FBS. LSU’s Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., Oregon’s Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson, and James Madison's Elijah Sarratt and Reggie Brown are the others.

The Texas secondary, on the other hand, has had its share of tough times — that is, if anything that happened during a 12-1 season can be considered a tough time. Cornerbacks Ryan Watts and Jahdae Barron — UT's two best cover guys — have been banged up over the past few games, and Watts wasn’t able to go in the Big 12 title game win over Oklahoma State.

Graduate transfer Jalen Catalon never got healthy and won’t even play in the game because he has entered the transfer portal along with little-used X’Avion Brice. Adding to some real depth issues will be the unavailability of terrific freshman corner Derrick Williams Jr., who will miss the first half after being called for targeting in the conference title game.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron and his secondary mates will have to be at their best when the Longhorns face off against Washington and star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the Sugar Bowl.

So it’s not the most ideal situation, though Watts and Barron figure to be as healthy as they have been in weeks with the long layoff until the New Year’s Day kickoff.

The Horns should be on high alert either way because they have had the propensity to give up some chunk plays in what has otherwise been a magical season. The Horns rank 96th in passing defense but picked off 16 passes, the second most in the Big 12.

For his part, Penix won’t be afraid to air it out. His fearlessness in the pocket is what helped get the Huskies to the point.

It’s a tough challenge. Texas has met every one in the second half of the season, and the Horns go in knowing they won’t face a better quarterback for the rest of the season.

It almost feels as if this is the championship game, though another opponent awaits if they win.

The Horns have the chops to win two more and make history, but they first must get by the scariest passer in the playoff field.

Penix is coming.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team will be tested by Penix, Washington pass attack