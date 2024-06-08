Golden Wave using summer to build chemistry

BLUE MOUNTAIN – The result on Thursday wasn’t the ideal one, but Tupelo's girls got a lot out of it.

The Golden Wave fell to Houston (Tenn.) 34-31 in summer league basketball action at Blue Mountain Christian University. Tupelo nearly erased a 13-point deficit and got a game-tying shot off before the buzzer.

“We’re trying to fill in pieces and trying to see who can perform at a level that we need them to come season time,” coach Matt Justice said of summer league games. “We like to win these games, but I like to get in these situations and having some of these players that don’t have experience in roles where they can compete late in game situations.”

A new and experienced “piece” came into the fold this offseason. Junior Olivia Smith transferred in from Itawamba AHS, where she averaged 15 points a game last season.

Smith has three practices under her belt so far, which she’s using to get acclimated to a new setting.

“It's been good,” Smith said of the transition. “I've been a little nervous, but I got into it.”

The biggest goal for the Golden Wave this summer is to keep building chemistry.

“It’s not about us coming out and keeping track of win-loss records,” Justice said. “We’re just trying to build our chemistry and see what we have to do come August when we start preseason workouts.”

Tupelo heads into 2024-25 as the defending Class 7A champion and has reached the state championship each of the last two years.

Many of the starters from the title run are coming back. This includes a pair of Daily Journal All-Area players in Jade Rucker and Nadia Norfleet, who combined for 11 points on Thursday.

As they, and other returnees, continue to work with new faces like Smith, Justice hopes that they continue to grow over the next several months.

“We have a lot of returning starters. We got some new faces. We don't know what they can and can't do yet,” Justice said. “That’s what summer’s for. That’s what we love about it, so we're just gonna keep working in that direction.”