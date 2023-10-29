Golden: Texas' swarming defense reminds us that it's the Horns' most dominating unit

Texas beat up BYU.

Sure, it was Maalik Murphy’s first career start at quarterback, but Eddie Murphy could have started Saturday, and it would not have mattered.

Reason being, Texas played its best defense Saturday, and for this team to continue to move up the national rankings with Quinn Ewers on the sideline, the defense will have to continue to be the barometer, just as it was in the spring and in the preseason.

The defense was at its scariest in the 35-6 win because it played with the type of explosive, relentless pressure that too often waned in last week’s closer-than-it-should-have-been win at Houston.

Golden: Style points can take a backseat for Longhorns as Maalik Murphy becomes the priority

“Going into this week, that was definitely a point of emphasis,” linebacker Jaylan Ford said. “Really being relentless, really being dominant throughout the whole game. There are times when we feel like we’re dominant, and then we’ll let up.”

Texas defensive end Justice Finkley sacks BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, forcing a fourth-quarter fumble in the Longhorns' 35-6 win Saturday at Royal-Memorial Stadium. It was a solid day for UT's defense, which produced three turnovers and held the Cougars to a pair of field goals.

It could have easily been a 42-6 final had cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau been able to one-hand a fourth-quarter interception and score on what would have been a pick six of about 80 yards. “I’m sick,” he posted to his X followers who brought up the drop.

If that counts for disappointment, the Horns will take it. The defense played like a bunch of protective big brothers intent on making little brother’s first start a memorable one. Even after Murphy erred with an interception and a lost fumble in the first 16 minutes, the defense held up its end, allowing only three points off the redshirt freshman's miscues.

With no Taysom Hill or Jamaal Williams to save them, the Cougars didn’t know what hit them. Actually they did because the Horns were in their face from the outset. During the week’s game-planning, controlling the line of scrimmage was a priority, and the defense, still seething from allowing Houston to erase a 21-0 deficit, took the challenge personally.

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis spent the day under constant assault from Pete Kwiatkowski’s charges. PK blitzed more than he did in H-Town, and by game's end, the omnipresent heat had spread like wildfire. Jaray Bledsoe’s fumble recovery was the perfect ending to a week that was all about dominating the Cougars. It was Texas’ third takeaway, complementing interceptions from Michael Taaffe and Terrance Brooks.

More: Texas fans, DKR Stadium and social media react to Oklahoma loss to Kansas

“Our conversations as a defense were mainly about being dominant and taking control of the game,” defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat said. “And that’s what we did out there."

It was a long day for BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was sacked twice, lost a fumble and was picked off twice, by Terrance Brooks and Michael Taaffe. And UT cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau nearly intercepted a third pass that looked like a pick-six opportunity.

Strong play up front took pressure off the back

The Horns have a talented offense, but the defense is leading this thing, as has been the case since the opener. Shoot, had Sark and Kwiatkowski not gone conservative in the final two minutes of the Oklahoma loss, this would be the first UT team since the 2009 national runner-up to hold its first eight opponents to 27 points or fewer.

Actually, the ’09 bunch held each of its first 11 opponents under 25 points and 12 of 14 overall. That defense was loaded with 14 players, including safety Earl Thomas and defensive end Sam Acho, who went on to play in the NFL. This group has several with Sunday potential; defensive tackles Sweat and Byron Murphy II, linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Ford, and defensive backs Jahdae Barron and Ryan Watts — who was back after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury — are a few who come to mind.

Defensive talent isn’t an issue for Sarkisian, who was understandably frustrated with the offense’s red-zone issues and an 0-for-2 effort on fourth downs. That said, a case can be made that Sark has the luxury of being more aggressive with his play-calling because of a defense that plays with its hair ablaze most games.

More: After two years as an understudy, Jonathon Brooks shines in a starring role at Texas

“Our front showed up today,” Sarkisian said. “We talked about it. When we put the keys to victory and what it takes with our team — offense, defense, special teams — one of the key bullet points of the game was dominate the line of scrimmage. When our front plays like that, we can be really active in the back end.”

And later, “When a quarterback feels a pocket collapsing, and the windows are tight, that’s when you’re playing really good defense. They go hand in hand, and today it was really effective.”

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis goes airborne against Texas defensive lineman Vernon Broughton and defensive back Jahdae Barron during the second quarter.

Defense puts Texas in great position in the Big 12

You will get zero complaints from an offensive coach whose new starting quarterback is playing with a defense that doesn’t allow a touchdown, a box Texas checked for the second time this season. The Horns finished with three takeaways, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. Texas improved to 7-1 and, more important, 4-1 in the conference to move back into a logjam atop the Big 12 on the same day Oklahoma suffered its first loss.

The Sooners' loss at Kansas was such a momentous event that the Royal-Memorial Stadium scoreboard operators showed them coming up short on a desperation fourth-down pass — to the delight of the 101,670 in attendance.

This was the kind of defense that was reminiscent of last season’s 49-0 trucking of the Sooners and more recently the 40-14 beatdown of Kansas in which Texas held the Jayhawks to 260 yards. The next opponent, Kansas State, will provide a different type of challenge since quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson are dual threats, unlike Slovis.

Whatever the skill set, Texas has reaffirmed its status as one of the premier playmaking defenses in the conference.

When they play like this, the Longhorns will be a tough out.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's defense shines brightly in dominant 35-6 win over BYU