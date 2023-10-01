Golden: Texas A&M linebacker Cooper goes Hog hunting in Arlington

ARLINGTON — Texas A&M turned the Southwest Classic into a Lone Star luau.

With linebacker Edgerrin Cooper as a more than hospitable host.

They put the clamps on Arkansas and didn’t let up until the pork bones were picked clean.

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22.

Cooper grew up hunting hogs in Northwest Louisiana and actually bagged one this week 15 minutes outside of College Station.

Minutes after the final gun sounded, he posted a pic of his most recent conquest, that is, one taken before he turned his attention toward human Hogs. He finished with six tackles, a huge fourth-down stop before the half while bagging two of the team’s seven sacks. All of a sudden, the Aggies are terrorizing quarterbacks. That’s 14 sacks in the last two games for DJ Durkin’s defense.

When asked which species he prefers to hunt, Cooper said, “I like to be good at both.”

The Aggies are 2-0 in conference for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher and are once again under the direction of a backup quarterback. And also once again, the defense will be tasked with doing some rather heavy lifting if any hopes of competing for an SEC title are realistic.

They should be. LSU isn’t a world beater and Alabama may have started its first decline under the legend Nick Saban.

Saturday provided the blueprint.

If the Aggies can play this kind of defense in a conference that isn’t all-worldly in 2023, it could be enough for new starting quarterback Max Johnson, making his first start in place of injured Conner Weigman, to keep things headed northward though concerns still remain about ball security under center with three turnovers committed from Johnson and another on an errant snap.

As for the defense, the Aggies aren’t the Wrecking Crew of program lore, but they have enough experience on that side of the ball to provide some welcome trouble in the SEC West where Alabama and LSU have ruled the roost for the better part of a decade.

The ability to wreak havoc without blitzing defensive backs is a luxury in today’s pass-happy era. The Aggies are enjoying it these days.

“You’re not exposed,” Fisher said. “You can double a guy. Your matchups can be really good. When you can rush with four, it’s a lot tougher on a quarterback.”

The 59,437 in attendance didn’t get the full theatrics we’ve become accustomed to witnessing during the last 11 meetings at AT&T Stadium, largely because the A&M defense did its rugged best to keep the Hogs at bay. Even with a pair of third-quarter turnovers committed by Johnson — including a pick-six to start the second half — Cooper and Co. held their water.

Arkansas entered the game ninth in the league in total offense, averaging 5.76 yards per play. The Hogs don’t have a scary game breaker in the mode of a Treylon Burks, but there are playmakers over there. With that said, the Aggies weren’t giving up much in running their record to 4-1 and 2-0 in the SEC with a massive home game coming up against Alabama next Saturday.

Cooper, defensive back Bryce Anderson and linebacker Chris Russell, Jr. — that latter two combined for a pivotal pick-six in the third quarter — were the stars on a defense that kept the Razorbacks on their back foot for most of the day. Quarterback KJ Jefferson’s late touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong broke a streak of 12 quarters of holding opposing offenses out of the end zone, but the Aggies were well out in front and ran out the clock for win No. 4.

Over the last three quarters before Arkansas’ last score, the Aggies held Jefferson to zero passing yards on six attempts. After the Hogs took a 3-0 lead with 4-of-5 success on third-down conversions, the Aggies, buoyed by the omnipresent Cooper, tightened up and the Hogs went the next nine possessions without converting one.

There were so many figurative ribbons to hand out that the fast-talking Fisher didn’t have enough time to mention the standouts all by name. Players like lineman McKinnley Jackson, who made the defensive play of the first half when he tripped up 242-pound running back Raheim Sanders on a fourth-and inches which led to the Aggies scoring a touchdown for a 17-6 lead they never relinquished.

Arkansas’ blockers had no answers for the Aggie front and Cooper, who made Jefferson’s quarterbacking experience on Saturday a field-turf hell.

I’ve got to give up to the (defensive) line giving us all that energy,” Cooper said. “Sometimes you get real tired and those are guys. They just keep going.”

You can’t help but wonder how good the Aggies could be if they cut down on the offensive miscues. They have shown an ability to get key stops here of late and in a physical conference like the SEC, it’s a recipe of success, one that isn’t always easy to follow given the level of competition they will soon be facing with Bama, Tennessee and LSU.

The SEC West is no longer a two-horse race. The Aggies have shown the ability to make it happen on both sides of the ball, but it will be the defense that will determine just far they go this season.

“Seeing our guys flying around making plays, it touches my heart,” Cooper said. “We’re all eating.”

Very well.

