Golden: Texas and its defense landed a knockout against a college football heavyweight

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday night. The Horns became the first nonconference opponent to win at Alabama since 2007 and ended the Tide's FBS-best 21-game home winning streak.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Steve Sarkisian walked these Tuscaloosa streets for three seasons.

Ever the sports psychologist, the Texas coach noticed that many opponents who walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium were beaten well before they got off the team bus. Totally intimidated, like Michael Spinks taking the ring against Mike Tyson 25 years ago before getting destroyed in 91 seconds.

“I’ve been in that locker room,” Sarkisian said. “A lot of people walk into the stadium, and the mystique of Alabama … they’re beaten before the ball gets kicked off.”

Bohls: As one hero to another, Vince Young is impressed with Quinn Ewers

Of the last 53 nonconference opponents to play at Bryant-Denny, 52 left town with a crimson “L” on their ledger.

Thanks, in large measure, to Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense, which gave young Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe fits for most of the evening, the Horns just brought sexy back to the 512. Count me as one who didn’t foresee this happening in such hostile territory, but it was the Tide faithful hitting the exits early while the burnt orange fans chanted “S-E-C! S-E-C!” as their heroes posed for pics on the crimson A at midfield.

No. 11 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24.

Football is a violent, physical game, but it takes a certain mentality to beat a college football blue blood. Texas came in with snorting nostrils and a team-wide obsession with taking out a big dog.

More: 'A step in the right direction': Texas closes out Alabama upset with strong fourth quarter

And it started at the top. Nearly two hours before Lee Corso donned the Horns' head gear to predict a Texas victory — my guy Kirk Bohls also correctly called a Longhorns win — Sarkisian, no stranger to boxing analogies, went on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning and delivered a message to a national television audience and maybe to his coaching mentor Nick Saban.

“We can’t go in there throwing jabs,” Sarkisian said. “We have to go into the ring throwing haymakers and show that we don’t fear them.”

Fear they didn’t. Win they did. By knockout.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, left, celebrates his first-quarter interception with teammate Barryn Sorrell during Saturday's 34-24 win over Alabama. The Horns picked Jalen Milroe twice, one by Barron and one by Jerrin Thompson.

Sarkisian’s message resonated through the locker room and with quarterback Quinn Ewers leading the way, a smart plan was carried out with startling efficiency. Not since the much-ballyhooed “Game of the Century” in 2011 where LSU came in here and beat the Tide 9-6 has a defense come into Bryant-Denny and so thoroughly dominated a Saban offense.

“Looks like an SEC defense to me,” former Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn tweeted in the first half.

More: National reaction to Texas' 34-24 win over Alabama: 'Quinn Ewers delivered'

The Horns became the first nonconference foe to beat Bama here since Louisiana-Monroe shocked the Tide in 2007. That was Saban’s first season. The Tide didn’t fully arrive until 2009 when they beat Texas for the national title.

Texas showed the audacity to be great

As for Saturday, the current crew handed their head coach the biggest win of his career by going into the SEC’s scariest coliseum and rewarding his belief in them. More important, the defense didn’t panic when the Tide predictably made a signature run to cut a double-digit deficit to 27-24 with 11:08 left.

“My heart started racing a bit,” linebacker Jaylan Ford said. “We were up by three, but it felt like we were losing the way the crowd was cheering."

Ford then walked up to a Texas assistant and said words that perfectly explained big-time college football. “These are the moments you live for,” he said. “To go out here, backs against the wall with the chance to prove everybody wrong and prove that we belong.”

If Texas (2-0) continues to play this way, there will be bigger moments. Yeah, even bigger than winning at Alabama.

The audacity to be great and the fearlessness it takes to pull off something this big in the most revered home field in all of college football for the last decade-plus cannot be overlooked. For Texas, this season has suddenly taken on a different look.

The Horns are SEC-ready one season early. They are plus-five in turnover margin — Jahdae Barron and Jerrin Thompson grabbed interceptions — and have discovered a much-needed pass rush with Anthony Hill and Ethan Burke bringing fresh, hungry legs to the edge.

Alabama running back Jam Miller is tackled by Texas defensive back Kitan Crawford. Texas' defense turned in another solid performance to start the season. The Longhorns sacked Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe five times and picked him off twice.

They’re sturdy up front. T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II and Vernon Broughton were a steel vault on the interior while Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda spied the quarterback all night long.

It was a team win, but lovers of defense have to still be smiling.

Before you pinch yourself, I can assure you this was not a dream. Texas just went into Sarkisian’s old stomping grounds and out-physicaled the preeminent program in the preeminent league in America. I’m pretty sure Sarkisian didn’t show cult classic "Glengarry Glen Ross" to his team this week, but I couldn’t help but think of Alec Baldwin reaching into his briefcase to illustrate what it took to excel as a salesman.

Coffee is for closers and the Horns should get free Starbucks for the rest of the season if this keeps up. There isn’t enough caffeine in Colombia to match the jolt of energy they just sent through this fan base.

There's no turning back now

Their coach had them ready for this. All week, he talked about being aggressive in play-calling — both offensive and defensive — and playing with the belief of a winner. He didn’t worry about the 2-28 record of former Saban assistants against their old master. In true gladiator fashion, he showed the perfect amount of respect for his former boss, then he went into his boss' own stadium and took his head off.

“I had to make sure that our players understood that we’re good enough to come in here and win,” Sarkisian said.

There’s no turning back now. Even if they believed that they were this good before Alabama, it’s on tape now for all to see.

Vince Young was in the building and likened this win to the 2005 thriller at Ohio State when he hit Limas Sweed with the late game winner that unofficially set the table for Texas-USC at the end of that year. I asked him if he had any advice for these youngsters looking to return the program to the special places he led it.

“Get your ass back to work,” Young said.

Texas has arrived, but Young’s words should be taken to heart.

It’s one thing to knock off a blue blood. It’s quite another to run the table the rest of the way.

The Horns showed themselves capable on Saturday night and will be favored to win every game the rest of the way.

Those preseason expectations?

They just got a lot bigger.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football frustrates Alabama quarterback, earns signature win