Veteran wide receiver Golden Tate remains a free agent with training camps getting underway next month and he has his eyes on a few places he’d like to go to continue his career.

One of those spots would reunite him with his former quarterback in Detroit. Tate and Matthew Stafford spent four-plus seasons together with the Lions and Tate said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he likes the idea of following Stafford to his new team along with a couple of other spots.

“I would love to go back home to Tennessee,” Tate said. “Indy, over with Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with Stafford. I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West to be honest.”

The Giants released Tate early in the offseason, which came as no surprise after two years of middling production and being deactivated for one week after complaining about his role in the offense. We’ll see in the coming weeks if those things limit Tate’s appeal to other clubs to the point that he remains unemployed into training camp.

Golden Tate wouldn’t mind playing with Matthew Stafford again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk