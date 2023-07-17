Golden Tate talks to K.J. Wright about the infamous Fail Mary play

The Seahawks have been part of some of the most memorable moments in NFL history. It doesn’t get much more significant than the Fail Mary play from 2012, which resulted in the end of the NFL’s scab referee experiment and forever embittered Packers fans against Seattle.

Watch Tate talk to K.J. Wright about the infamous play on his podcast.

10 years later do y’all think it’s still a catch?? Appreciate you @ShowtimeTate for sharing your journey with us!! Full episode out now 👇👇👇👇https://t.co/VAnA6KOt42 pic.twitter.com/6du644g0TC — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) July 17, 2023

