Golden Tate says Giants have a “really good problem” at quarterback

Is there ever a “really good problem?” Apparently when it comes to the Giants’ quarterback situation.

Free agent signee Golden Tate said the Giants have two good options at quarterback, with Eli Manning still playing at a high level and Daniel Jones drafted as the heir apparent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“What I can I see, Eli Manning’s got a lot of juice left,” Tate told NFL Network on Thursday. “He’s still got some zip on his passes.

“I’ve been impressed. I think we have a really good problem. We’ve got a Hall of Fame-type of quarterback in my mind, and we also drafted a guy, a young guy, so we don’t need Daniel to come in and save the day. We just need Daniel to stay on pace, learn as much as he possibly can in a great environment and just take it day by day. We don’t need him to come in tomorrow and win a game. We just need him to stay on pace. I think that’s good news in my mind.”

Manning has dismissed the idea of a competition for the starting job even as Giants coach Pat Shurmur left the offseason program indicating Jones will get a chance to win the job. While Manning remains the favorite to win the job out of training camp, the Giants didn’t draft Jones with the sixth overall choice to sit for long.