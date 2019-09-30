Golden Tate returns to Giants after serving four-game suspension

Giants receiver Golden Tate was one of several players who had their suspensions lifted, making them eligible to play this week.

Browns receiver Antonio Callaway, Chiefs cornerback Morris Claiborne, Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson are the others.

“I have been waiting a long time for the hits. I’m excited to be back,” Tate told reporters Monday. “I had a big smile on my face yesterday and today. It’s great to be back. I miss these guys, I miss the facility. I miss the coaches. I’m ready to get back to work. Here we go.”

Tate was home in San Diego, working out, while serving his suspension. The Giants had a quarterback change while he was away, something he learned from ESPN.

The Giants are 2-0 with Daniel Jones as their starter as he has completed 69 percent of his passes for 561 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones also has run for 61 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner against the Bucs.

“I’m liking what I’m seeing from him,” Tate said. “He’s handled the moment really well. Hopefully he continues to improve each day and each game.”