Golden Tate Returns for Giants

Tate Returns for the Giants

Golden Tate has returned to the Giants' active roster after serving a four-game suspension for the use of a banned substance. He looks to be an asset to a passing game that's full of hope under rookie QB Daniel Jones after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in three out of his last five seasons. The New York Giants cut WR Bennie Fowler in what was likely a corresponding move. He hasn't done much with his opportunity in a barren wide receiver corps, producing just 99 yards on 20 targets in the first four weeks.

It will be interesting to see how the offense shakes out with Tate in the mix as a New York Giant. He was traded from the Lions to the Eagles after Week 8 after being on pace for an 1,100-yard season. He produced in a limited fashion after the trade, averaging just 35 yards per game in his seven active contests in Philadelphia. He's a known asset in the slot, a role Sterling Shepard has dominated for the Giants since being drafted in 2016, so it will be interesting to see the shift in roles.

The Giants move forward with some hope as they start the season 2-2 with rookie Jones now under center. Between Shepard, Evan Engram, Barkley (when healthy) and now Tate, Giants fans should feel good about the assets in place for their rookie quarterback to develop. Tate is a veteran wideout that should only help to open up the Giants' passing game and provide Jones with another safety valve to move the chains. He should be owned in all fantasy football formats.

John Ross Expected To Miss Several Weeks

Bengals WR John Ross suffered a shoulder injury in their Monday Night Football outing versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. He currently leads the team in receiving yards (328) and touchdowns (3) on the season. It was a surprising start to the 2019 season given his first two seasons in the NFL.

Ross was a nearly forgotten asset in Cincinnati's offense after being drafted with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He set a record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history, finishing in just 4.22 seconds. Unfortunately, injuries accumulated early on to limit his playing time, available for only 16 games in his first two seasons. Unfortunately for Ross, even when he managed 13 games in 2018, his season was plagued with drops, leading players with 50 or more targets in drops per target.

So far in 2019, Ross has done well for himself, already amassing more receiving yards this season than he has so far in his career. Before the injury, Ross was on pace for 128 targets, well ahead of his 52 targets in 2019. He's a major boom/bust play who is borderline droppable in redraft leagues with a small bench. He should see his role decrease when (if) WR A.J. Green returns to the lineup in Cincinnati.

The target share opportunity and upcoming contest versus Arizona make TEs Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah interesting streaming candidates for Week 5. The Arizona defense is giving up an average of 107 yards and 1.5 receiving touchdowns per game so far in 2019.

Daily Slants

James Conner suffered an ankle injury in the Steelers MNF matchup against the Bengals, and per head coach Mike Tomlin, is still being evaluated. He's considered questionable for Week 5 and faces a Ravens Defense that just allowed Nick Chubb to explode for 183 scrimmage yards. Jaylen Samuels is a must-own in fantasy leagues, as the team tilts towards the run in the absence of QB Ben Roethlisberger. ... Seahawks 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny has been a full participant in Seahawks walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday. Penny has yet to make an impact in a Seattle offense that continues to emphasize the run over the pass. Featured back Chris Carson got off to a rocky start for the 2019 season, accumulating three fumbles in his first three games. He redeemed himself Sunday, averaging 4.73 yards per carry on the ground and with efficiency as a receiver out of the backfield. It would appear that his role is safe for now, but there are worse waiver wire adds than Penny as we approach bye weeks. ... After undergoing a minor knee procedure after Week 2, owner and GM Jerry Jones says he doesn't rule out a return for Michael Gallup this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Gallup should be owned in all fantasy football formats if available on waivers. He saw 15 targets in his first two outings and showed improved rapport with QB Dak Prescott. ... Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith Chargers was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after leaving Sunday's contest on the cart. Smith is PFF's eighth most highly rated pass blocker and 14th most highly graded run blocker among offensive tackles. It sounds as though Smith received the best possible news regarding the injury, which typically has a recovery time of around four to eight weeks. In his absence, Cameron Fleming will get the start at left tackle. It's a downgrade for the offensive line, which ranks top 6 in the NFL for run and pass blocking PFF grades. We may see some more pressure in the coming weeks for QB Dak Prescott. ... Kicker Michael Badgley remains down with a groin injury. Their punter, Ty Long, has been kicking in his place and is nine for nine in extra points and seven for nine on field goal attempts. They've officially signed rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin, as the team expects that Badgley will be out a few weeks longer.