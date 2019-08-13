Golden Tate loses appeal of four-game suspension

The Giants will start the season without wide receiver Golden Tate.

The NFL announced today that Tate has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Tate had previously acknowledged that he was facing a suspension but said he was appealing because he was using the substance under a doctor’s care as a fertility treatment. But that appeal was always unlikely to work, and Tate’s suspension comes as no surprise.

The Giants have already lost wide receivers Corey Coleman to a torn ACL and Amba Etta-Tawo to a torn Achilles after an offseason in which they traded their best wide receiver, Odell Beckham, to the Browns. Losing Tate for four games is yet another concern at the position.