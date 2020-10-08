Golden Tate on Jalen Ramsey: I just want to keep moving forward

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate met with the media on Thursday for the first time since he brawled with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey at the end of last Sunday’s game.

Tate has been public about his negative feelings concerning Ramsey in the past. Ramsey and Tate’s sister have two children together, but Tate was critical of Ramsey for the way he handled the end of their romantic relationship.

Tate wasn’t as forthright when it came to answering questions about the incident on Thursday. He said “next question” when asked if he regretted the incident and said he’s only concerned with what’s ahead for him and the Giants.

“It’s Dallas week. I don’t want to back pedal. I just want to keep moving forward,” Tate said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Tate said he’s not sure what will happen in terms of league discipline. Giants head coach Joe Judge said earlier this week that the team would not discipline the wideout.

