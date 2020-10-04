Golden Tate, Jalen Ramsey exchange punches following Week 4 game

Dan Benton

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey managed to keep their cool for the entirety of Sunday’s game, but that went out the window once the clock struck :00.

As the two teams gathered for post-game hand shakes following the Rams’ 17-9 victory, Tate and Ramsey approached each other and immediately started throwing haymakers.




Tate and Ramsey, of course, have an ugly familial relationship that spilled out publicly around this time a year ago.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ramsey admitted to dumping Tate’s pregnant sister, Breanna, leaving her and their other daughter behind for Las Vegas dancer Monica Giavanna.


“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate later told the New York Post.

Ramsey shot back on Twitter.

“We live in a society where ignorant people feel that they are owed an explanation of what goes on in our day-to-day lives … and why we make the decisions we make … we don’t have to answer to anyone but the man above. [Expletive] is beyond overrated,” Ramsey said in a since-delete tweet.

Leading up to Sunday’s game, Tate avoided the media all together while Ramsey just offered a “no comment” when asked about Tate.

On the field, Tate forced a missed tackle on Ramsey early in the game, but the veteran cornerback got the better of the receiver in the fourth quarter, delivering a crushing tackle.


For reasons beyond football, this rivalry is far from over.

