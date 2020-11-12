Golden Tate injured his knee in Thursday’s practice

Giants receiver Golden Tate injured his knee late in Thursday’s practice, according to the team.

The Giants listed him as limited.

He is with the Giants’ athletic training staff undergoing further evaluation.

Tate was scheduled to speak to the media but no longer will.

It has proved to be an interesting season for Tate. After Tate complained about not getting the ball enough, the Giants left him at home last week. He has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) and receiver Sterling Shepard (toe/hip) also were limited Thursday.

