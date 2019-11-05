Golden Tate’s highlight-reel catch helps Giants take 9-3 lead

Golden Tate brought back memories of Odell Beckham, making a highlight-reel, one-handed grab over Byron Jones. It came five years after Beckham made his most famous catch, a 43-yard touchdown over then-Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr.

Tate didn’t score, going out of bounds at the Dallas 1-yard line, but the 17-yard gain came on third-and-14.

The Giants scored three plays later on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Cody Latimer to complete the 10-play, 56-yard drive.

Aldrick Rosas, who kicked a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter, missed the extra point. The Giants lead 9-3 with 9:16 remaining until halftime.

The Giants have forced two turnovers, with Dak Prescott throwing an interception on his first attempt. Antoine Bethea‘s pick led to Rosas’ field goal.

After Latimer’s touchdown, the Cowboys were driving when Jabrill Peppers forced a Randall Cobb fumble that Rosas recovered.