Golden Tate was grossed out by Saints offense on Thursday Night Football

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football was hardly a clinic in offensive prowess, especially from the New Orleans Saints. Although the Saints did manage to get something cooking in the 4th quarter with 15 points and a final trip to the red zone (before an unfortunate sequence occurred), it was a brutal journey getting to that point.

Through three quarters, New Orleans had managed only nine points off a whopping three field goals – one per quarter. It was a tough watch for anyone who tuned in, such as former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate expressed his feelings in no uncertain terms on Twitter.

Ultimately, the box score will show decent numbers for the Saints. But as I am often saying, numbers never lie but they don’t tell the whole story. New Orleans’s offense certainly did not pass the eye test on Thursday.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks to wear blue jersey/gray pants combo for Week 7

Colin Cowherd admits he was wrong about Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson

6 things to know about the Seahawks and Cardinals

Marshawn Lynch visits New Orleans

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire