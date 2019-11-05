Golden Tate posts Catch of the Year candidate with levitating one-handed grab

Odell Beckham Jr. might be gone, but that doesn’t mean the New York Giants wide receiver corps has stopped making acrobatic, one-handed catches against the Dallas Cowboys.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Golden Tate, Beckham’s replacement at the Meadowlands, logged his own jaw-dropping grab on Monday against the Cowboys.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Early in the second quarter, Tate basically levitated in the air to haul in a Daniel Jones pass with one hand and convert on third-and-14. The play only got more incredible as it was shown in slow motion.

The Giants would go on to score a touchdown three plays later and take a 9-3 lead after a missed extra point.

Golden Tate should not be able to do this. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: