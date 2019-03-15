Golden Tate is getting ripped on social media for comments he made in January originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Golden Tate is getting destroyed on social media for comments he made earlier this year. However, if I was in his position, I would have done the same exact thing.

As a pending free agent, here's what Tate said two days after the season ended about where he'd like to end up playing this season.

"I want to get back to going deep in the playoffs and winning Super Bowls. In Detroit, I've had a bunch of really great stats but no playoff wins. I know what talent I have and I know what I bring to the table, but at the end of the day, it's about winning playoff games and getting to Super Bowls. And that's what I want to do. With me going into Year 10, the stats … they're whatever."

Golden Tate has reportedly signed a four-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed with the New York Giants. According the Fan Duel, the New York Giants have 60/1 odds to win the Super Bowl next year, that's ninth worst in the NFL.

People didn't forget what Tate said.

Golden Tate said he wanted to play for a contender and went to .... the Giants pic.twitter.com/x4m585EiuN — Kelly (@football_Kelly) March 14, 2019

"I wAnT tO be On a CoNtEnDiNg TeAm" wtf TATE — Gehrig (@g_callahan52) March 14, 2019

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/LPMQ4fAjGR — Jesse James Larch (@JesseLarch) March 14, 2019

How can you blame the guy, though? Of course he wants to win, who doesn't? However, he's 30 years old, and already has a Pro Bowl and Super Bowl to his name. Getting a four-year deal from any team worth $37.5 million is probably the best thing for his future and his growing family, even if it's with the New York Giants.

It looks like Tate is also kind of playing into that, too, with the video he posted on his Instagram (see above for video).

At the end of the day, Tate will probably have a weird relationship with Philadelphia. He underperformed his trade worth initially and is going to a division rival, but he made a few huge plays in the playoffs, and will ultimately bring a fourth round compensatory pick back to the Eagles when he cost them a third in the trade. I'd say that's not too bad at all.

I'm not mad at all at Tate for wanting to play for a contending team and ultimately taking the biggest payday sent his way. Think about yourself and your own family, would you have done the exact same thing?

