Golden Tate trolls Eli Manning with flip cup touchdown celebration

Eli Manning may never start again for the New York Giants, but at least he lives on as a part of their celebrations.

Following a third-quarter touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Golden Tate channeled his inner Eli by doing a flip cup celebration with six teammates.

For the uninitiated, Manning, Daniel Jones and several other teammates partied late into the morning at a Hoboken, New Jersey, bar after their Dec. 22 win over the Washington Redskins.

Manning looked like he was back in his element at Ole Miss when he was playing drinking games at the bar.

Eli Manning and Daniel Jones playing flip cup together is legendary stuff 😂



(via IG/dquiznj & greenrock_hoboken) pic.twitter.com/t152VrSVIO — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 23, 2019

Notably missing from the celebration was Manning, who had to stay on the sideline. Head coach Pat Shumur also missed out after saying he wishes he could have been invited to Hoboken last week.

The good news is the entire Giants team will have plenty of time off after an end to a third straight losing season.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate scored his fifth touchdown in six games on Sunday. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

