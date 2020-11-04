Golden Tate disciplined by Giants after complaints of not getting the ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the New York Giants took the field on Wednesday for a walkthrough practice ahead of Sunday's clash with Washington, the team's highest-paid wideout was not in attendance.

Golden Tate was told by head coach Joe Judge to stay home for Wednesday's practice after the wide receiver's frustrations of not getting targeted enough became quite evident in New York's Monday night loss to Tampa Bay.

Tate had just two catches on the evening, including a late touchdown that set New York up with the chance to tie the game. After he scored, Tate yelled, "throw me the ball" directly into the camera.

The frustration from Tate was not exclusive to just the wide receiver himself, either. Tate's wife, Elisa, went on an Instagram rant during the game that her husband was not getting the ball thrown his way enough.

"So underutilized," Elisa Tate wrote. "As his wife I cannot even watch with one eye open."

Golden Tate’s wife on Instagram pic.twitter.com/vRh1bVeNr1 — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) November 3, 2020

During a media session with local reporters ahead of Wednesday's practice, Judge would not go into detail about Tate's discipline but did say he will be back practicing on Thursday.

"I spoke with Golden at length today. We're dealing internally with a lot of things," Judge said. "He's not going to be at the walkthrough today, but he'll be back in the building and practicing with us for the remainder of the week. it will be business as usual."

Giants coach Joe Judge on the Golden Tate incidents and punishment:

pic.twitter.com/ctoY3244e1 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 4, 2020

While Judge chose to discipline Tate, quarterback Daniel Jones said he doesn't take the wideout's comments personally.

"I have a ton of respect for Golden. He's a close friend, a close teammate," Jones said. "I certainly value our relationship."

Tate has 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns on the season, but just four receptions over the past three games. Tate signed a four-year, $37 million deal with New York in 2019.