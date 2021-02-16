Golden Tate could reunite with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency

Golden Tate could reunite with the Seahawks in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the Seahawks looking to add more depth at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, a familiar face could be on his way back to Seattle.

When casting predictions for 43 NFL wide receivers who could change teams in 2021 free agency, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested the Seahawks could bring back Golden Tate on a one-year deal.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

“The Giants paid Tate $22.3 million over the past two years for 1,064 receiving yards, with the former Lions and Seahawks starter also missing time with a calf injury and a four-game PED suspension,” Barnwell explained. “Tate is likely to be a cap casualty in New York, and I like the idea of him possibly returning to Seattle as a third wideout and short-to-midrange factor in the slot for the Seahawks...

Pete Carroll regretted losing Tate in 2014; here’s his chance to bring the gritty wideout back for one last run.

-ESPN's Bill Barnwell

Tate, who had just 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games with four starts for the Giants in 2020, is expected to be a cap casualty this offseason.

Tate was an essential part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run in 2014 but left Seattle in free agency to join the Detroit Lions. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted after Tate’s departure that the team wanted him to return.

"We did try to bring him back," Carroll told ESPN. "We made an offer that didn't get communicated really well at the time, and I think he's a terrific player. I loved him on our team, but you can't keep everybody, and so during the process of the negotiations, he went elsewhere.

"But our players and our coaches, we think the world of him, and he's fun to watch. We watch him every week, and we'll have a good time competing against him."

Tate told ESPN that the Seahawks offer was “laughable.” Those numbers were never disclosed, but he went on to sign an offer sheet of $31 million over five years with Detroit. Tate had the most productive seasons of his NFL career, racking up 416 receptions for 4,741 yards and 22 touchdowns in 58 games with 33 starts.

While his numbers have dipped in recent years, Tate could excel as a solid WR3 option should Seattle let David Moore walk this offseason. Moore had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games for Seattle in 2020. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.