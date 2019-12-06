Golden Tate cleared from concussion protocol

Giants receiver Golden Tate was cleared from concussion protocol and will return Monday night against his former team.

Tate missed last week’s loss to the Packers.

He spent the final eight weeks of the regular season and the postseason with the Eagles in 2018. He signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, getting $23 million guaranteed.

Tate, 31, has 36 catches for 450 yards and four touchdowns in seven games with the Giants this season.