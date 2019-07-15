Golden Tate calls Matthew Stafford, not Russell Wilson, “best QB I’ve played with”
Golden Tate has caught passes from both Russell Wilson in Seattle and Matthew Stafford in Detroit, and he has a strongly held opinion of which one of them is better.
Tate told WDIV in Detroit that Stafford is the best quarterback he’s played with during his 10-year NFL career, which also saw him spend half a season in Philadelphia before signing with the Giants this year.
“To me, as of now, where I am today, I think Stafford’s been the best quarterback I’ve played with,” Tate said. “The guy can flat-out play. He’s tough, his attitude is amazing and he just wants to play ball. For me, I have nothing but praises for him. It’s almost unfair that he’s such a good player and doesn’t have playoffs or a ring to show for it. That kind of hurts my heart that I wasn’t able to help change that.”
So if Stafford is the best quarterback Tate played with, why did Tate earn a Super Bowl ring while playing with Wilson but never win a playoff game while playing with Stafford? Tate thinks Stafford could have a ring if he’d been drafted by a different franchise.
“I think over his career, if you put him in another organization, maybe things are different. I don’t know. Because I’ve played with some guys over my years that I’ve won playoff games with that I don’t think are as good,” Tate said.
That’s high praise for Stafford — but it’s simultaneously a shot at Wilson, and at the Lions for not putting a better team around the quarterback they’ve had for a decade without winning a playoff game.