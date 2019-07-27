Golden Tate appealing four-game PED suspension

The news keeps getting worse for the Giants at wide receiver.

After losing wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a broken thumb and wide receiver Corey Coleman to a torn ACL, the Giants may now lose veteran wide receiver Golden Tate to a PED suspension.

According to multiple reports, Tate is currently in the process of appealing a four-game suspension for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances. There’s no word on where he is in the appeals process or the nature of his violation, but if his appeal is unsuccessful, that would be another major loss for the team at the position.

That is also the position, of course, where the Giants traded away their best player, Odell Beckham, during the offseason.

For all the talk of whether Daniel Jones can supplant Eli Manning as the Giants’ starting quarterback, the bigger question may be whether either one of them will have any wide receivers to throw to.