Golden State's Durant: 'Nobody can recruit me no more'

Kevin Durant had a message for teams that this holiday season are dreaming up their best pitches to lure him in free agency: "Ain't nobody can recruit me no more."

That's what he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports on the Posted Up podcast. The Golden State star, apparently, wants to see more than just the pretty packaging when he chooses his next team.

"I want to dictate the environment that I want to be in," he said. ."..You can't give me the bells and whistles. ... I would rather see what you do on a day-to-day basis."

Durant can opt out of the second year of his two-year, $61.5 million contract and become a free agent after the 2018-19 season.

A six-time, first-team All-NBA selection and a former league Most Valuable Player, Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game on the season.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reported this week that the New York Knicks are "all in" for Durant.

--Field Level Media