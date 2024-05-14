Golden State WNBA expansion team unveils official name, logo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Valkyries have officially unveiled the name of the first WNBA expansion team since 2008 on Tuesday.

Valkyries originate from Norse mythology and represent fearless and unwavering women. According to the Valkyries press release, Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries is strong, bold, and fierce.

Golden State Valkyries

Golden State WNBA team announces new general manager

The logo is a “V” for Valkyries and victory. The Bay Bridge is also depicted with 13 lines that represent the team being the thirteenth active WNBA franchise.

“Communities own sports teams, so it’s only fitting that as we embarked on the brand identity development process, we really listened to the fans and selected a name that they wanted,” said Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing Amanda Chin. “Through surveys and social media, the name that continued to come up the most, by far, was Valkyries. Once we completed a rigorous process to examine and approve the name, we worked around the clock to build the supporting brand elements that our players and fans alike would be proud to represent.”

The Valkyries’ inaugural season has already surpassed 7,500 season ticket deposits.

Thrive City is set to host a Valkyries Block Party on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The block party will feature appearances and performances from iconic Bay Area artists.

